Busting Common Myths About IBS

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a long-term condition and it can often last for a lifetime. There is no specific test to diagnose the problem but tests are taken to rule out other conditions with similar symptoms. IBS mainly affects the gut and causes symptoms like cramps, bloating and pain in the abdominal area or around the stomach.

According to US NIH, around 1 in 5 people have IBS symptoms once in their lifetime. People between the age of 20 to 30 experience the symptoms for the first time. Thus, here are a few myths about the health condition so that people do not have misconceptions about the disease because the more misinformed you are, the more scared you will be about the health condition. It is a great way to get prepared if you are a new IBS patient or got diagnosed with it recently.