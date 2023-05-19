Inflammatory Bowel Disease: Types, Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a group of disorders that cause inflammation, intense pain and swelling in the intestine. There are two types of IBD- Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Both these conditions affect the digestive system and it has no cure. The condition can only be managed lifelong with a few lifestyle and dietary changes. Treatments can help manage this lifelong condition.

Research proves that nearly three million Americans have some form of IBD and the condition can affect anyone irrespective of their age and gender. Though IBD most commonly occurs between the ages of 15 and 30.

Let's know the types, causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment for IBD.