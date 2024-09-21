This Mpox Outbreak May Be Different – Experts Explain Why

In 99 percent of the cases, this strain is transmitted through sexual contact. As a result, at the time, most of the people affected were men who have unprotected sex with other men.

But, in 2024, Clade 1B spread to several African countries and spilled over to the US and Canada. So far this year, 15,600 cases and 537 deaths have been reported.

"This is far more troubling because the severity of Clade 1 is higher than Clade 2," he says.

According to National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Clade 2B has a fatality rate of up to 1 percent, while Clade 1B has a fatality rate of up to 10 percent.