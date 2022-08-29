Demi Lovato Opens Up About Abuse They Experienced In The Industry

Demi Lovato opened up about some of the emotional and physical abuse they had faced since their days as a child star in a recent interview on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast on Spotify.

The 30-year old singer recalled a particularly dark interaction involving an unnamed staff member back in 2017, who told them that they weren’t “sick enough” to seek treatment when they explained that they were “throwing up blood”.

They described feeling trapped in their early 20s and how “relapsing on drugs and alcohol” was their only way to escape.