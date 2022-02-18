Study Discovers Brain Circuits Linked to Overeating and Addiction

Researchers have identified a specific circuit in the brain that alters food impulsivity.
Researchers have identified a specific circuit in the brain that alters food impulsivity, creating the possibility scientists can some day develop a treatment to address the problem of overeating.
The findings were published in the Nature Communications Journal.
Impulsivity, or responding without thinking about the consequences of an action, has been linked to excessive food intake, binge eating, weight gain and obesity, along with several psychiatric disorders including drug addiction and excessive gambling.
Using a rat model, researchers focused on a subset of brain cells that produce a type of transmitter in the hypothalamus called melanin concentrating hormone (MCH).
While previous research has shown that elevating MCH levels in the brain can increase food intake, this study is the first to show that MCH also plays a role in impulsive behaviour, Noble said.
"We found that when we activate the cells in the brain that produce MCH, animals become more impulsive in their behaviour around food," Noble said.
"Understanding that this circuit, which selectively affects food impulsivity, exists opens the door to the possibility that one day we might be able to develop therapeutics for overeating that help people stick to a diet without reducing normal appetite or making delicious foods less delicious," she added.
