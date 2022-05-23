Loving Someone With Borderline Personality Disorder

One needs to understand that more than 80 percent of people with borderline personality disorder have a history of abuse.

Some block out the trauma they experienced in their childhood, but the impact of their emotional, physical or sexual abuse as a young person is profound and present for many years afterwards.”

Srivastava feels that Amber Heard's diagnosis of borderline personality disorder will only add to the stigma people with these mental health conditions already face.

She adds, “For a long time, mental health advocacy has been trying to delink perceptions of bad or dangerous behaviour being related with mental illness - this diagnosis during a trial will only end up fortifying the stigma we've been struggling to break for decades. Most importantly, this case displays how barriers to justice get erected for those with personality disorders - how can you testify against an abuser if your mental health paints you as inherently unreliable?”

Her view is supported by that of Kanika Soni, Clinical Psychologist, Karma Centre For Counselling and Wellbeing who concurs with Srivastava as she says that BPD is characterised by emotional dysregulation along with other symptoms and is often one of the most misdiagnosed personality disorders.