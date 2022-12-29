Drink Up, But Make It Healthy! Easy Cocktails Without Worrying About Calories

Delicious low-calorie cocktails that you should try out this festive season.
(Photo: The Quint)
It's the holiday season and with all the amazing food and cocktails around us, keeping an eye on calorie count does become a bit crucial.
So what can we do? Experience the festivities without any of it, or find a way to still enjoy in moderation?
Here are some delicious low calorie cocktails that you should try out this festive season.
Paloma.
We love margaritas but to skip those calories, switching to palomas is the poison you need.
Instead of a usual paloma recipe with grapefruit soda, which is loaded with sugar and calories, create mixture of grapefruit juice, soda, and lime.
Just skip anything sugary and enjoy this healthy refreshment.
Gimlet
This classic cocktail that can be served just stirred if you do not have a shaker is my usual go-to. To make this you need vodka, lemon juice, water, and a sugarfree sweetner.
Stir all the ingedients together with ice, strain it in your favourite glass and garnish it with cucumber peel.
Old fashioned
There no bad time to stir up a beautiful glass of old fashioned with minimum ingredients.
To make this drink you need natural zero calorie simple syrup, orange bitters, water, all poured in a rock whiskey glass and stirred well.
Put ice in the glass as per the quantity you prefer followed by pouring in 45ml whiskey of your choice. Take a thinly sliced orange peel and squeeze it over the glass, rubbing it over the rim, and then put it in the glass.
Vodka soda.
A simple mixture with a historical value to it, vodka soda might sound like another basic drink from the cocktail family, but this neutral poison of choice has been embraced in the history of pride month. But that doesn't mean it's only meant for the queer folks, and like the phrase "love is love", who can deny anyone can receiving it, right?
For making this drink, all you need is vodka topped with unflavored club soda.
It is one of the lowest calorie cocktails one can have. Feel free to garnish it with some pretty looking fruits of choice (keeping the calorie count in mind).
