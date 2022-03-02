Long COVID Caused by COVID Related Nerve Damage, Finds Study

Long COVID Symptoms attributed to nerve damage.
(Photo: iStock)
Nearly 60 Percent of patients with Long COVID had some form of nerve damage caused by the virus, found a recent study conducted in the US.
The study, jointly led by the US National Institute of Health (NIH) and Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) found that the nerve damage in these patients was likely a result of immune dysfunction triggered by the COVID-19 virus.
Before we look at what the study found, let's look at some key points of how it was conducted.
The study involved 17 patients who met WHO's criteria of long COVID.
The average of the participants was 43
69 percent of them were females
94 percent of them were Caucasian, and 19 percent were Latino
These patients were tracked for 1.4 years on average wherein their symptoms were monitored and objective neurodiagnostic test results, and outcomes were examined.
Two of these patients were found to have rare neuropathies affecting motor nerves to muscle
10 others were diagnosed with small-fiber neuropathy, a recognized cause of chronic pain and fatigue.
Speaking of the reason behind the nerve damage, Dr Oaklander says, “most long-COVID neuropathies described so far appear to reflect immune responses to the virus that went off course. And some patients seem to improve from standard treatments for other immune-related neuropathies.”
The study was a small one involving only 17 patients, however, it does add to the existing body of evidence linking COVID to neurological damage.
In an interview with FIT in April 2021, Dr Avindra Nath, Chief of the Section of Infections of the Nervous System, at NIH, spoke of early research linking COVID to neurological symptoms like tremors, stroke, fatigue, and neurocognitive issues.
"One of the major possibilities is that it is an ongoing inflammation, that is driving these symptoms," he adds.
