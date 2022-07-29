Signs and Symptoms of High Estrogen Level

Check the list of major signs and symptoms of high Estrogen levels in the body.
(Photo: iStock)
The balance of hormones is important for the overall functioning of the body. Any kind of fluctuation in the hormonal balance can lead to serious health issues. Estrogen is a hormone that is generally found in women and that's the reason it is also referred to as 'Female Hormone'. The main function of the Estrogen hormone in women is that it helps in the proper sexual development.
There are other hormones produced among women like Progesterone that are involved in the sexual activity of women. Estrogen is responsible for the regulation of the menstrual cycle as well as overall reproductive functions in females. The Estrogen hormone is also produced in males and plays a critical role in maintaining sexual function.
Despite its important functions in the body, high estrogen levels can cause serious health issues. According to a study published in Biomedicine and Pharmacotherapy in 2018, very high or low levels of the estrogen hormone can lead to many acute & chronic diseases. High estrogen levels in the body may lead to many diseases, some of them include PCOS (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome), autoimmune diseases, ovarian cancer, and breast cancer.
According to Healthline, the signs and symptoms associated with high estrogen levels in women are:
Excessive weight gain
Low libido (decreased sexual urge)
Hot flashes
Bloating
Tenderness in the breasts
Headaches
Cold hands & feet
Fatigue
Hair loss
Mood changes
Sleeplessness or Insomnia
Anxiety
Breast lumps
Irregular menstrual cycles
Foggy brain
Increased PMS (premenstrual symptoms)
