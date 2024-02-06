King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer, Says Buckingham Palace: What We Know

The United Kingdom's King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer at the age of 75, and will be stepping back from public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday, 6 February.

Last month, it was reported that he had been hospitalised due to ill health and had undergone a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate.

The Palace, in its latest statement, said that diagnostic tests run on King Charles at the time had identified a form of cancer. They have not, however, revealed what kind of cancer the King has or details of the treatment he is receiving.