Video | Is Hookah Just As Harmful as Smoking Cigarettes? An Expert Decodes

On Thursday, 8 February, the Karnataka Health Department imposed a blanket ban on the sale, distribution, and consumption of hookah products in the state, effective immediately.

Is smoking hookah just as bad as smoking cigarettes? How does it affect your health?

Dr Ashish Kumar Prakash, Consultant, Respiratory & Sleep Medicine, Medanta Gurugam, breaks down everything you need to know.