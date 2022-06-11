Justin Bieber Suffers From Ramsay Hunt Syndrome: What Is It? What Causes It?

Singer Justin Bieber announced that he was cancelling his scheduled tours in the coming months after suffering facial paralysis from contracting Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

The 28-year-old singer said that he was physically unable to perform or continue his tours but promised his fans that he would return healthier.

Earlier, Bieber had also spoken about his struggle with Lyme Disease and Mono.

But what is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome? What causes it?

What are the symptoms and signs of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?

And can Ramsay Hunt Syndrome be treated?

Here's everything you need to know.