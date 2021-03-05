‘The Way Infertility is Shown in Films & TV Shows Needs to Change’

(The following article is part of #SheIsCompleteInHerself – a Prega News campaign that aims to raise awareness around infertility and celebrate every woman for who she is.)

40-year-old Ashima (name changed on request) from Gurgaon feels that the portrayal of infertility in TV shows and films needs to change. Read her full story below.

Moment of realisation: We’ve been married 15 years now. First 5-6 years we didn’t even try for a baby. We were very young and traveling and in no hurry. It was in our 6th year we started thinking of children, but seriously started trying 8 years into the marriage. Over 2-3 years of trying naturally, we started visiting doctors and figured there were issues.

Coming to terms with it: It was strange because we had not even thought of having kids before. But once you make up your mind, it is difficult to ‘un-make’ up your mind. We went through a few years of treatments before calling it quits.

The pressure of starting a family: To start, yes, but it wasn’t so much pressure but more of questions and suggestions. But it wasn’t the motivation for us. We wanted kids because we wanted them, not under any undue pressure. Through the failed treatments, we had very supportive parents and siblings.

#SheIsCompleteInHerself is a Women’s Day initiative by Prega News, India’s No. 1 pregnancy detection card. Check out their powerful Women’s Day video that addresses infertility.