No Ivermectin, Zinc in COVID Treatment – What’s Govt’s Latest SOP?

The Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare's directorate general of health services (DGHS) has issued revised guidelines to stop the use of Ivermectin and Doxycycline, along with Zinc and multivitamin tablets in COVID-19 treatment.

The new guidelines have dropped all medicines, except those to treat symptoms, for mild cases. The latest SOPs also list clearly who should be using Remdesivir and Tocilizumab, along with who exactly must take steroids.