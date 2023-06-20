Not Catching Enough Zs? Try These 3 Bedtime Yoga Asanas To Help You Sleep Better

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fit Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Not Catching Enough Zs? Try These 3 Bedtime Yoga Asanas To Help You Sleep Better

Indians are one of the poorest sleepers in the world. Calm your mind with these relaxing yoga poses.
Published:

|

On an average, Indians sleep 6 hours and 55 minutes every night, making us some of the poorest sleepers in the world, according to a survey by FitBit in 2017.

If you spend your nights tossing and turning in bed, here are some simple Yoga stretches and breathing exercises that might help you get a good night's sleep.

Exercise 1

Stretch your body before getting ready to sleep.

  • Stretch your body before getting ready to sleep.

  • Stretch from your fingertips to toes.

  • Engage all muscles.

  • Squeeze all the tension away.

Exercise 2

Bring arms on shoulder level.

  • Bring your arms to your shoulder level.

  • Reach out with your fingers and palms facing downwards.

  • Bend your legs so that your knees are together.

  • When you breath out, bring your knees towards the right, close to the elbows.

  • Breathe out and look over your left shoulder, maintaining a nice stretch.

  • Hold the position.

  • Feel the navel go away from your spine as you inhale.

  • Feel it come towards the spine as you exhale.

  • Breath in and out.

  • Bring the body back to the centre.

  • Drop the knees to the left.

  • Knees to the elbow.

  • Notice the way the spine is twisted.

  • Wring out all tension from your muscles.

  • Hold the position and breath.

  • Ensure your breathing is comfortable and slow.

  • Bring the legs back to the centre and relax.

Exercise 3

Bring both hands on your navel

  • Bring both hands on your navel.

  • Make sure your back and neck are comfortable.

  • Feel the weight of the hands.

  • Breathe in and feel the navel rise.

  • Let your hands go further down the spine.

  • Breathe slowly.

  • Leave your day, thoughts, and worries behind.

  • Use your breath to stay stable and calm, right before you sleep.

Of course it helps to have a calmer mind. So, when you hit the bed, leave all your distractions behind.

“When I go to bed, I keep my phone outside the bedroom. And for an early morning alarm, I use an old school alarm clock. You can try the same too,” recommends Zubin, a yoga expert.

Leave all digital distractions away from the bed, along with all the problems and stress of the day. Here’s hoping you sleep better.

