International Yoga Day 2023: 7 Asanas To Practice Daily To Stay Fit & Healthy

International yoga day is an annual observance that began in the year 2015. The idea of International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the year 2014 and the year 2015 witnessed the inaugural celebration of the day. This year we will be celebrating the 9th International Yoga Day.

Yoga day is celebrated to raise awareness about the benefits of yoga and educate more people about the effect of yoga on both physical and mental well-being. This day also celebrates the miracles and benefits of yoga. Yoga is a part of a healthy lifestyle and one has to practice it every day to stay fit and healthy. Here are the 7 asanas you can practice as a beginner to stay fit and healthy.