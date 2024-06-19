International Yoga Day 2024: 7 Amazing Health Benefits of Practicing Yoga

International Yoga Day 2024: Yoga is a ancient physical, mental, and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word 'yoga' means to join or unite, and it symbolizes the union of the body and consciousness.

The International Day of Yoga is celebrated every year on 21 June. This year, the theme is 'Yoga for Self and Society.' The United Nations established this day in 2014 to raise awareness about the many benefits of yoga. The day also aims to promote the importance of yoga in society and to highlight the role of this ancient practice in improving one's physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

Yoga has been inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2016. This decision reflects the universal appeal of this ancient practice and its potential to influence society in various ways. Yoga has been reported to offer physical and mental health benefits for people of all ages. Let us read about some of the amazing health benefits of Yoga below.