West Bengal: Probe Ordered After 14 Infants Die at Murshidabad Hospital

Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, Berhampore city, West Bengal.
(Photo: Wikimedia commons/Altered by FIT)
At least 14 babies have died at the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in Berhampore city, West Bengal, in a span of three days since 6 December. The West Bengal health department has since, sent a team to probe the matter.
Here's what we know.
Beyond the headlines: Of the 14 children who died between 6 and 8 December, nine infants and a toddler died within just 24 hours on Friday, according to reports.
"Seven of the children who died were aged between one and four days. The others were within nine months of age," Dr Bholanath Aich, a paediatrician at MMCH was quoted as saying by Indian Express.
The oldest of the 10 children was reportedly about two and a half years old.
What happened? Speaking to the press, Amit Dan, Principal of Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) said, "Preliminary investigation suggests that in most cases, the underlying cause was malnutrition and low birth weight. While one of them was stillborn, two infants had congenital diseases and the rest had sepsis infection."
The hospital has also alleged that seven of these infants were referred to the medical college from other smaller hospitals in an already serious condition.
What next? According to Hospital officials, a three-member committee has been set up to probe the incident.
According to officials, the team has been sent from Kolkata, and will soon be submitting their report. "We will be able to identify the cause of the deaths only after getting the report," said a senior health department official.
Zoom out: MMCH is a government-run medical college and has around 60 beds in the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU). However, according to officials, it is operating beyond capacity with over 100 children currently being treated.
