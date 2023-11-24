'Much Needed Proof': Cardiologists on ICMR's Young Indians & Sudden Deaths Study

The link between COVID-19 vaccines and the seemingly sudden rise in fatal heart attacks in young people in the past couple of years has been a point of much speculation and contention among the general public.

The chatter was fuelled, in large parts, by anecdotal evidence and a lack of reliable data on the matter.

On 21 November, however, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) released a 1.5-year-long study to put the years of conjecture to rest and examine what's really behind the rise in sudden deaths among young Indians since 2021.