Amid COVID Surge In China, India To Track Virus Variants: What We Know

The Health Ministry on Tuesday, 20 December, has directed states to increase genome sequencing of positive cases – to track the variants currently infecting people in India.

Why this matters? This move comes amid steep spike in the both number of COVID-19 cases, and the deaths associated to the pandemic, in China.

"ln view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, United States of America, Republic of Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through...INSACOG network," Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, in his letter to states.