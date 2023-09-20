Hypertension Treatment Can Save 4.6 Million Indian Lives by 2040: WHO Report

Image used for representation.
(Photo: FIT)
76 million deaths could be averted globally between 2023 and 2050 if countries scale up treatment for hypertension, the World Health Organization has said in their first-ever report on the global impact of hypertension.
The report also said that approximately four in five people affected by hypertension are not treated adequately.
The Big Point: 4.6 million deaths could be averted in India alone by 2040, if the country were to achieve the goals set for the treatment of hypertension, according to the report.
In India, out of the 188.3 million people between the age of 30-79 years with hypertension, only 37 percent are adequately diagnosed. And only 30 percent are being adequately treated as of 2019.
Why Does it Matter? Hypertension impacts one in three people around the world.
Hypertension is a deadly condition which can lead to kidney damage, strokes, heart attack, etc.
While age can increase the risk of hypertension, the report has identified other risk factors such as:
Consumption of high-salt foods
Alcohol
Use of tobacco
Physical inactivity
Not just that, according to a recent report by Chicago University’s Energy and Policy Institute, 64.7 percent of the population in India lives in highly polluted areas.
All these indicate an increased risk of developing hypertension among Indians.
Next Steps: The report recommends the implementation of hypertension control programmes such as HEARTS, a WHO initiative active in India.
India Hypertension Control Initiative (IHCI) is already in place in the country since 2018.
Further, with special focus on hypertension and diabetes care, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India is targeting to put 75 million patients with hypertension or diabetes on standard care by 2025.
The report also recommends changes in the lifestyle of individuals.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined