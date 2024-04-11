'India Has Second-Most Hepatitis Cases in the World': Experts Decode WHO Report

India Has 2nd Most Hepatitis B and C Cases in the World, Says WHO Report
(Photo: iStock/ Altered by FIT)
India has the second-highest caseload of hepatitis B and C after China, according to a new report released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on 9 April.
According to the report, a first of its kind, globally, the number of lives lost due to viral hepatitis is also increasing.
"This is a wake up call for us," says Dr Neelam Mohan, Senior Director and HOD, Liver Transplant, Medanta, Gurugram, speaking to FIT.
Why does India have such a high incidence of viral hepatitis despite there being a vaccine for it? How is it contracted? How can we tackle this crisis?
FIT breaks it down for you.
Big numbers from the report: According to the WHO's global report, in 2022,
There were 3.5 crore registered active infections of hepatitis in India, accounting for 11.6 percent of the total disease burden in the world that year.
Of these, 2.98 crore cases were of hepatitis B and 55 lakh cases were of hepatitis C.
The estimated number of deaths from heaptitis went up from 1.1 million in 2019 to 1.3 million in 2022.
An estimated 3,500 people die everyday globally due to hepatitis B and C.
Beyond the headlines: Hepatitis is a viral infection that has 5 known strains – A, B, C, D, and E, of these, A, B and C are the most common.
Dr Punit Singla, Director, Institute of Liver Transplant & HPB Surgery, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, explains, "Hepatitis A happens suddenly, usually because of infected food. Its spread is generally restricted to a local area. Most patients also get treated with medication."
"Hepatitis B and C are the ones to worry about because their incidents are very high in India, at the same time their diagnosis and treatment uptake rate is very low," he adds.
Simply put, hepatitis B and C spread similarly to HIV – either through contaminated needles, exposure to infected blood, during unprotected sexual, and from mother to child.
However, hepatitis B happens to be 50 to 100 times more infectious than HIV, says Dr Mohan.
Zooming in: Why India? According to the experts FIT spoke to, there are a number of reasons why India's caseload is so high. Poor diagnostic and treatment facilities being on top of the list.
Moreover, increase in drug abuse is directly linked to high incidents of hepatitis, particularly hepatitis B – "around 33 percent of hepatitis B cases came from drug abuse using contaminated needles," says Dr Mohan.
There is a vaccine for Hepatitis B, and although it's coverage has improved over the years, its still not satisfactory.
One reason for this is that the vaccine was added to the universal immunisation programme only in 2012.
"In 2019, the birth-coverage of heaptitis B vaccine was only 40 percent," says Dr Mohan.
Dr Singla adds that if you've missed the vaccine as a child, it's still not too late to take.
The way forward: Because they spread in the same way, the success of the global HIV awareness programme has also helped curb hepetitis to a point.
"But, people don't know as much about hepatitis the way they know about HIV. There's still a long way to go," says Dr Singla.
According to Dr Mohan, screening all pregnant women is important.
Moreover, it isn't enough that patients are screened and diagnosed. Patients must also have access to the treatment.
"If we give antiviral therapy to the mother during the last trimester, we can prevent transmission to the baby," says Dr Mohan.
How can you protect yourself?
Unfortunately, the condition repains asymptomatic for a long time. So people are often not aware that they are infected until the condition becomes chronic.
Chronic hepatitis can lead to cirrhosis and cancer. In fact, "the incidence of cancer in people with hepatitis C is significantly higher that those without it.
The best way to catch hepatitis early is through regular screening.
Dr Mohan says,
"Even everyday nicks and cuts from instruments used by multiple people,like from nail clippers and razors can cause an infection. The virus can survive in a dried blood spot for over a week." she explains.
Remember -
When you're getting piercings or tattoos make sure the tools are all steralised.
Make sure medical equipment are always well sterilised.
Treat cuts carefully with antiseptic, particularly if you work with industrial tools, garbage etc.
At salons ensure that the barber is changing the blade between clients. It's not enough to clean it.
