Screening in Survivors of Childhood Cancer Saves Lives, Says Study: What We Know

A recent research in the US has identified the specific genetic variants to help explain why those who have been diagnosed with cancer in their childhood are likely to be at a higher risk of developing cancerous tumors a second time in their life.

The Big Point: The researchers, in the study, have shown that genetic variants called the cancer-predisposing variants, when present in the body of the survivors of childhood cancer, put them at a higher risk of developing a second cancer later in their lives.

The study focuses on showing the direct relationship between cancer-predisposing variants and the increased mortality as a result of the second cancer. It builds on the previously identified genetic variants.