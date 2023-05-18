How to Protect Your Eyes From UV Damage?

Tips to Protect Your Eyes From UV Damage
(Image: iStock)
We all think that UV rays from the sunlight can only harm our skin but the truth is it can reach up to the inner layers of our eyes and cause various diseases as well. People often ignore the impact of sunlight on the eyes thus we are here to remind you that sun can damage your eyes as well.
But along with the problem as stated above, we also have a solution for you. Several eye problems are linked to UV exposure. Thus, we are here with a few tips that can help protect your eyes from UV exposure.
A pinguecula is a protein and fat deposit in the white part of the eye that can cause irritation and affect the formation of tears as well.
A pterygium (Surfer’s Eye) is a growth that extends from the sclera to the clear tissue- cornea, covering the iris and pupil.
A cataract is a cloudy area in the eye’s lens. Exposure to UV rays modifies lens proteins over time resulting in the formation of cataract that worsens eyesight. Over time, cataracts can your vision blurry, hazy, or less colorful.
Cancers of the eyelid are also linked to UV exposure.
Wearing sunglasses is one of the easiest ways to protect your eyes from UV damage. Sunglasses not only provide protection but also take the style quotient a notch up. Wear sunglasses that are rated to block 100% of the sun’s UV rays. You should wear these sunglasses even if it is cloudy outside. Purchase your sunglasses from a reliable source, and make sure that they contain UV protection.
Wearing the right lens material in sunglasses or otherwise is also important. Lenses can be made from a variety of materials, including plastic or polycarbonate and their rate of protection against UV rays also differs. Choose lenses that provide 99 to 100 percent protection from UVA and UVB or marked as having a UV400 rating.
Don’t wear cheap sunglasses because they can also cause more harm than do any good. It can be tempting to wear cheap sunglasses just because they look good and can be used as a perfect accessory. These cheap sunglasses might have dark lenses that don’t feature UV protection in the lens thus your eyes will absorb more UV light through your enlarged pupils.
Wear clear glasses that block UV- If you wear clear glasses and do not like the sunglasses, you can ask your doctor or the shopkeeper to include UV blocking layer or coating in your normal power glasses. You can also ask our optician about options that protect your eyes from UV rays without switching to sunglasses.
Wear UV-blocking contacts since contact lenses are one of the best ways to protect against UV rays. You can take suggestions from your optical team about the best UV-blocking contact lenses for your specific prescription.
Wearing a hat is one of the easiest and stylish ways to protect the eyes against UV damage. It provides aan extra layer of protection. Choose a wide-brimmed, UPF-rated hat that will not only protect your eyes from sun damage but protect your face and neck from the sun’s rays.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)