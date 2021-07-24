'Nothing Unnatural About Our Babies': Women Who Underwent IVF Speak

(25 July is celebrated as World IVF Day to mark the world's first 'test tube baby' born on this day in 1978. FIT is republishing this story in light of it.)

After three miscarriages over six years, when Tara and Raghav (names changed) decided to opt for In vitro fertilization (IVF), their parents told the couple ‘not tell anyone else.’ “We don’t want anyone to talk behind our backs. Or tell everyone that the baby was conceived naturally,” the parents said apprehensively, shaking the confidence of the couple.

“Until then, I was glad that there was a medical approach that could make us realise our dreams. We lost the chance to become parents three times before. But when our parents insisted that we should not tell anyone, I started seeing it not as a medical treatment but as my failure. I started thinking about whether I even deserved a child,” Bengaluru-based Tara told FIT.