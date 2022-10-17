Un-pause The Action: It's Time to Put Menopause on Agenda

“I have got this offer for a menopause ad for the four of us!”

Twelve minutes into the first episode of the second season of ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’, Maheep Kapoor declares this to the group.

What follows is an almost eight-minute conversation on menopause in which the four glamorous women express, acceptance, denial, shame, reluctance to use the word vagina.

The highlight of this episode is a cool doctor who says “We are going to live one third of our life in the post-menopausal phase, so we better know what’s it all about.” Sadly, many women don’t know what menopause is all about.