Endometriosis & Diet: Tips to Help Manage Endometriosis

According to PubMed, endometriosis affects at least one in 10 women across the world. It is a condition that involves the reproductive system and the endometrium-like tissue grows outside the uterus, in areas like the ovaries, abdomen, and bowel.

The symptoms of endometriosis include painful periods, heavy bleeding, pain during intercourse, painful bowel movements, and infertility.

The exact reason behind the occurrence of endometriosis is unknown, and no cure has been found as of yet.

However, research has proved that certain foods may increase or decrease the risk of endometriosis. Therefore here are a few dietary tips that can help manage and reduce the symptoms of endometriosis in women.