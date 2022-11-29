Breast Reduction Surgery: Why People Opt For It & The Health Implications

While constantly emphasising "the bigger the better," thanks to societal definition of what's good, we often forget the baggage that might come along with it.

The idea of bigger breasts feels quite appealing to many, but it isn't always a blessing. Huge breasts, also called macromastia, often come along with various physical health issues that range from pain to migraines.

But there is a solution for it too – reduction mammoplasty – the surgical procedure for reducing the size of breasts.

FIT spoke to Dr (Col) Mala Mathur Sharma, Clinical Professor, General Surgery, Breast Diseases Division, Amrita Hospital, Kochi, and Dr Shraddha Deshpande, Consultant, Plastic, Reconstructive, and Aesthetic surgeon, Wockhardt Hospitals, to find out more about reduction mammoplasty.