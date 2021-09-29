World Heart Day 2021: Theme, History Significance and Quotes

World Heart Day is celebrated every year on 29 September
World Heart Day is celebrated every year on 29 September. It is organized by World Heart Federation to raise awareness about Cardiovascular disease (CVD).
According to the official website of World Heart Federation, CVD is accountable for nearly half of all non-communicable diseases (NCD) deaths making it the world’s number one killer. "World Heart Day is, therefore, the perfect platform for the CVD community to unite in the fight against CVD and reduce the global disease burden," it added.
According to Britannica, World Heart Federation, along with World Health Organization (WHO), announced the establishment of World Heart Day, in 1999. It further added that earlier (till 2011), World Heart Day was celebrated on last Sunday of September, with first celebration taking place on 24 September 2000.
This year, the theme for World Heart Day is 'Use Heart To Connect'. It aims to highlight the power of digital health to improve awareness, prevention and management of CVD globally.
Cardiovascular diseases are world’s leading cause of death claiming 18.6 million lives each year. World Heart Day plays a very significant role in spreading awareness about CVD, and it also highlights the actions that individuals can take to prevent and control CVD.
Here are some quotes on the importance of good health.
“He who has health, has hope; and he who has hope, has everything.”: Thomas Carlyle
“I believe that the greatest gift you can give your family and the world is a healthy you.”: Joyce Meyer
“Good health is not something we can buy. However, it can be an extremely valuable savings account.”: Anne Wilson Schaef
“To keep the body in good health is a duty… otherwise we shall not be able to keep our mind strong and clear.”: Buddha
