Eating For A Healthy Heart: Answering a Few Common Questions

Heart healthy eating refers to sticking to a diet that keeps your heart healthier in the long run and lowers the risk of strokes and cardiovascular diseases.

According to the US NIH, one-third of deaths are caused due to heart related problems across the globe. The statistics prove how important it is to keep a check on your eating habits and diet.

According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, heart disease is the leading cause of deaths in American women, stroke being the third one.

There are so many doubts and questions regarding healthy heart eating. In this article, we shall try to answer the common ones.