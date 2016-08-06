Colostrum and Other Breastfeeding Basics New Mums Need To Know

Let’s put ourselves in the skin of a newborn. Just for a minute, because what happens in the first hour of birth is critical for her survival.

When a child is born, she loses all she knew about life – except her mother’s heartbeat, the comfort of her skin – the smell of that so familiar – and the amniotic fluid which she can still feel on her hands, till they take her. And wash it away. An extreme and irreverent act of severance – most often just for the superficial and unimportant urge to weigh, measure, check, sanitise, and dress.

Sadly, a lot of private hospitals these days come out with all sort of excuses to separate the mother and baby at birth. Worse, they insist on babies needing a formula supplement because “the mother isn’t making enough milk”.