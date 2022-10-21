UP Patient Dies After 'Juice Transfused Instead of Platelets', Hospital Sealed

A dengue patient lost his life in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday, 19 October, after his blood was transfused with fruit juice instead of platelets at a private hospital.
Pradeep Pandey, a resident of Bamrauli in Prayagraj, was admitted to the Global Hospital in Jhalwa about a week before his death after being diagnosed with dengue.
Nanak Saran, Chief Medical Officer of Prayagraj, told reporters on Thursday that Pandey was first given three units of platelets. Later, five more units of platelets were arranged for transfusion, which led to a reaction.
The patient became serious, and was transferred to the heart centre, where he passed away, Saran said.
The hospital has retaliated to the allegations, saying the platelets were procured by the relatives of the patient.
"They brought five units of platelets from SRN Hospital. After transfusion of three units, the patient had a reaction. So we stopped it," he said.
The private hospital has been sealed by state government and a probe has been ordered into the incident.
"The packet has been sent to the forensic lab for investigation. After the forensic probe, it will be clear if the pouch had mosambi juice or platelets. The contents of the pouch can't be ascertained through naked eyes," CMO Dr Nanak Saran said.
"If found guilty, strict action will be taken against the hospital," Pathak said.
