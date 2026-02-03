SC Makes Menstrual Health a Fundamental Right, But the 'How' is a Hurdle

Matra adds that menstruation is so steeped in "shame-based instructions" that it extends to how you discreetly dispose of pads, discreetly purchase them, and ensure you don’t stain yourself. “And that’s really sending a message to the mind of a young menstruator."

Even capitalism exploited this shame commercially by pushing menstrual concealment products that are leak-proof and smell-proof, she adds. “The hope is that this judgment can begin to delegitimise traditions of control and surveillance and reframe it as a violantion of rights,” the psychotherapist says.

Pattubala adds that real change can happen when decision-makers at every level of the process shift their perspective. “If they also carry the stigma and are not comfortable talking about it to one other, then it will dictate how the policy will be implemented on the ground,” he adds.