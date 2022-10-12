Microplastics Detected in Human Breast Milk For The First Time: What We Know

The study conducted in Italy has discovered microplastics in breastmilk for the first time.
(Photo: iStock)
A recent study published in the journal Polymers has found microplastics in human breast milk for the first time, raising concerns regarding the health of infant babies among researchers.
The study titled Raman Microspectroscopy Detection and Characterisation of Microplastics in Human Breastmilk was conducted by researchers in Italy.
Previously, experts have flagged the threat of microplastics in drinking water which can lead to a slew of health problems in humans when ingested.
Earlier this year, a published in the journal Environmental International had found microplastics in human blood.
This new study further substantiates what researchers have been warning of — that microplastics damage all parts of the body, as well as cause harm to breast-feedng babies.
What is microplastic?
The study researchers tested breast milk samples of 34 healthy mothers a week postpartum.
The research found that the traces of microplastic were composed mainly of polyethylene, PVC and polypropylene, all of which are found in packaging.
The mothers' patterns of consumption of food and drinks in plastic packaging, and usage of personal hygiene products stored in plastic containers were then tracked.
However, no correlation was found with these products and the presence of microplastics in the samples.
The researchers concluded that this shows the presence of microplastics in today's environment "makes human exposure inevitable."
Since breast milk is the primary source of food for newborns, the discovery of microplastics in breast milk has worried experts about chemical contamination in infants and the health complications that could result from it.
She added that studies on microplastics "must not reduce breastfeeding of children, but instead raise public awareness to pressure politicians to promote laws that reduce pollution.”
Dr Notarstefano also added that pregnant women must "pay greater attention to avoiding food and drink packaged in plastic, cosmetics and toothpaste containing microplastics, and clothes made of synthetic fabrics,"
We still don't know the extent of how damaging microplastics can be to human health, however microplastics are known to cause inflammation, and cell damage.
The study authors concluded that further research will be needed "to deepen the knowledge of the potential health impairment caused by MP internalisation and accumulation, especially in infants."
They also added that in the meantime, reducing exposure to these contaminants, especially during pregnancy and lactation is our best bet.
(Written with inputs from the Guardian.)
