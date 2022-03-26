Microplastics Found in Human Blood for the First Time: What to Know

In a first, microplastic particles have be discovered in human blood found a new study published in the journal Environmental International.

The study authors found tiny polymers plastic particles in 80 percent of the 22 participants that were tested.

“Our study is the first indication that we have polymer particles in our blood – ​it’s a breakthrough result,” Prof Dick Vethaak, an ecotoxicologist at Vrije Universiteit, Amsterdam was quoted by the Guardian.