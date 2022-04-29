US FDA Proposes Ban on Menthol Cigarettes - Who Will This Affect?

The US Food and Drug Administration proposed a ban on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, on Wednesday, 28 April.

While some reports call the move "a major victory for anti-smoking groups" they add that it could lead to harsh backlash from the tobacco industry.

The move is still in its proposal stage and is yet to be finalized. The Biden administration first proposed the ban in 2021.

The move was welcomed by the National Association For the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP). Menthol cigarettes account for over 30 percent of the profit revenue for British American Tobacco.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), menthol cigarettes are also heavily marketed toward youth and the black community.

The CDC adds that 7 out of 10 smokers in the 12-17 years range from the black community reported that they smoked menthol cigarettes.