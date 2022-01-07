‘No Need for New Registration’: Health Ministry on ‘Precautionary’ Dose

Image used for representation.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday, 7 January, stated that there is no need for new registration for those going for the ‘precautionary dose’ slated to be rolled out from 10 January for healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people above the age of 60 with comorbidities.
The Ministry of Health also informed that schedules for the ‘precautionary dose’ will be published on 8 January.
The online appointment facility will start by Saturday evening.
Meanwhile, vaccination with an onsite appointment will start on 10 January, the ministry informed.
The announcement comes two days after NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul clarified that mixing and matching of vaccines will not be allowed while administering the ‘precautionary’ COVID-19 vaccine dose.
He had announced on Wednesday, 5 January, that the precautionary dose will be the same vaccine as given previously.
(With inputs from ANI.)
