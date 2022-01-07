‘No Need for New Registration’: Health Ministry on ‘Precautionary’ Dose

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday, 7 January, stated that there is no need for new registration for those going for the ‘precautionary dose’ slated to be rolled out from 10 January for healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people above the age of 60 with comorbidities.

The Ministry of Health also informed that schedules for the ‘precautionary dose’ will be published on 8 January.