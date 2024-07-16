Indoor Air Pollution Kills: What's Keeping Indians From Switching to LPG Stoves?

Speaking to FIT, Sonia says that she spends upwards of six hours a day, every day, working on her wood-fueled biomass stove.

"We have a big family of nine people, including my parents-in-law, husband, three kids, and two brothers-in-law. I make rotis worth two kilograms of atta (wheat flour) twice a day (morning and evening)," she explains as she expertly rolls and cooks rotis on her stove as the thick smoke from the stove surrounds her.

"Of course I have trouble," she says when asked if constantly being exposed to the smoke affects her health. "I cough a lot, I get breathless, and my eyes burn. Sometimes when I'm done and get up after hours, I feel dizzy and get a blackout."

Her youngest child Khwaish is only three months old, and has had health issues since birth, says Sonia. "She has allergies all over her head. We don't know why. She's always disturbed and doesn't get proper sleep at night either."