Emergency Plan, Leaves Cancelled: How Delhi Govt Hospitals Are Prepping For G20

Emergency services streamlined

According to a circular accessed by FIT, in order to lessen the gap between inflow and outflow of patients, and keep emergency beds free, all departments have been asked to ensure quick turnover of emergency patients by speeding up the admission and discharge process.

The notice also says that emergency services shall coordinate with other hospitals to develop a referral network for patients who need to be referred out from emergency after stabilisation.

Apart from this, 80 teams of doctors and nursing staff have been deployed at the hotels where the delegates are to stay.