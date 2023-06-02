Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV): Symptoms, Causes, Treatment & Prevention

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fit Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV): Symptoms, Causes, Treatment & Prevention

Shivangani Singh
Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) can cause upper and lower respiratory disease. The virus can cause harm to people of all ages, especially young children, older adults, and people who have weak immune systems.

The virus was discovered in 2001, HMPV belongs to the Pneumoviridae family along with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Molecular diagnostic testing helped discover the virus and since then people have been aware of the condition.

Let's have a look at the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of Human metapneumovirus (HMPV).

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV): Signs & Symptoms

According to doctors of Cleveland Clinic, these are the following signs and symptoms of HMPV:

  • Cough

  • Fever

  • Nasal congestion

  • Runny nose

  • Wheezing

  • Sore throat

  • Asthma flare-ups

  • Shortness of breath. 

The incubation period is 3 to 6 days, and the duration of illness can vary depending upon the severity of the illness.

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV): Causes 

According to MedicalNewsToday, HMPV virus spreads from an infected person when they:

  • Cough.

  • Shake hands.

  • Sneeze.

  • Touch objects or surfaces.

  • Touch other people.

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV): Diagnosis

Doctors don't take hMPV tests unless the situation is too serious. He may ask about our family health history and symptoms.

Your healthcare provider may take samples from your nose or throat for a rapid antigen test or PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test. In severe cases, the doctor may do a bronchoscopy to take a fluid sample.

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV): Treatment & Prevention

There is no specific antiviral therapy to treat HMPV and there is no vaccine as well. But according to CDC, there are a few tips for the prevention of HMPV.

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water

  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

  • Avoid close contact with sick people

  • Cover your mouth and nose while coughing and sneezing

  • Avoid sharing your cups and eating utensils with others

  • Avoid kissing others

  • Stay at home if you are sick

