‘Stop Wrapping Food in Newspapers’, Warns FSSAI: What Are the Health Risks?

Consumers and vendors have been asked to stop using newspapers to wrap and store food items by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) G Kamala Vardhana Rao.

Reitterating the health risks associated with consuming food wrapped in newspapers, Rao said, "Printing inks may contain chemicals including lead and heavy metals that can leach into the food, posing serious health risks over time."