5 Yoga Poses For Arthritis

People are often ignorant of their bone health due to which they get in trouble later in life. Bone-related issues like arthritis will never be a surprise but you will always experience the initial signs and symptoms way before the condition worsens.
Initial signs of arthritis may include regular knee pain, joints' ache, swollen joints, or lack of flexibility. Arthritis has impacted over 180 million Indians. As per Art of Living, Arthritis comes from ‘arth’ meaning joints, and ‘Ritis’ meaning inflammation, an umbrella term used for over a hundred diseases that are related to inflammation of the joints.
We have a solution for you- Yoga. Here are the five yoga poses to try to manage the symptoms of arthritis.
This is a classic standing posture that may not require a yoga mat. It may help alleviate backache, sciatica, and neck pain. It helps relax your spine, hips, and groin while strengthening your shoulders, chest, and legs. It may also help manage stress and anxiety.
This pose focuses on muscles like latissimus dorsi, internal oblique, gluteus maximus, and medius, hamstrings, and quadriceps.
Stand straight, place your feet about four feet apart.
Your right toes should face forward, and your left toes should be spread out at an angle.
Lift your arms parallel to the floor and place your palms downward.
Tilt slightly forward and hinge your right hip to come forward with your arm and torso.
Bring your hand to your leg, a yoga block, or onto the floor.
Now slowly extend your left arm towards the ceiling.
Look up, forward, or down.
Repeat the pose on both sides and hold it for a minute.
This is one of the traditional yoga poses in which you bend forward. It can be restful and rejuvenating. This pose can help relieve back pain and sciatica. It helps manage imbalance and improves strength.
The pose focuses on muscles like hamstrings, deltoids, gluteus maximus, triceps, and quadriceps. You should:
Get on all fours.
Your hands should be aligned under your wrists and your knees under your hips.
Press into your hands, tuck your toes, and lift up your knees.
Move your sitting bones slowly up toward the ceiling.
Slightly bend your knees and lengthen your spine and tail bone.
Your heels should be slightly off the ground.
Press firmly into your hands and distribute the weight on both sides of the body.
Pay attention to the position of your hips and shoulders.
Your head should be in line with your upper arms and your chin tucked in slightly.
Hold this pose for at least one minute.
This pose will give you a sense of grounding while helping you improve your balance and strengthen your legs and back.
If you want to practice the tree pose, follow these steps.
Let your right foot be high up on your left thigh. Place the sole of the foot flat and firmly.
Your left leg should be straight while you try to find your balance.
Inhale deeply, and raise your arms over your head while bringing your palms together.
Keep your spine straight and take a few deep breaths.
Slowly exhale while bringing your hands down and releasing your right leg. Back in the standing position repeat the same with the other leg.
The Bridge Pose is an advanced level of resting position which helps strengthen the back, glutes, legs, and ankles. It helps open your chest, and hip flexors while calming the entire body. It may stimulate organs of the abdomen, lungs, and thyroid, and rejuvenate tired legs.
Lie on your back and place your hands at your sides, bend your knees, and your feet should be flat on the floor close to your butt.
Press into your feet while you lift your hips and torso to create a straight line from your knees to your shoulders.
Hold the pose for up to 30 seconds, then lower your hips to the floor.
Warrior pose is another traditional pose practiced by people with various medical conditions- one of which is arthritis. This yoga pose helps in strengthening the arms, legs, and lower back. It is also beneficial for frozen shoulders. You can:
Stand up with legs 4 to 5 feet apart.
Place your right foot at a 90-degree angle and your right toe should point out at an angle of 45 degrees.
Place your hands at shoulder level, parallel to the ground.
Bend your right knee and look towards your right.
Your hips should be square and the right thigh should be parallel to the ground.
Hold the pose for 10 to 15 seconds and release the posture.