5 Yoga Poses For Arthritis

People are often ignorant of their bone health due to which they get in trouble later in life. Bone-related issues like arthritis will never be a surprise but you will always experience the initial signs and symptoms way before the condition worsens.

Initial signs of arthritis may include regular knee pain, joints' ache, swollen joints, or lack of flexibility. Arthritis has impacted over 180 million Indians. As per Art of Living, Arthritis comes from ‘arth’ meaning joints, and ‘Ritis’ meaning inflammation, an umbrella term used for over a hundred diseases that are related to inflammation of the joints.

We have a solution for you- Yoga. Here are the five yoga poses to try to manage the symptoms of arthritis.