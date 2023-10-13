'Account Suspended': LiverDoc's Case & New Challenge in Debunking Health Misinfo

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, 10 October, directed X (formerly Twitter) to allow hepatologist Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, also popularly known as 'TheLiverDr', to access his account after it was suspended nearly two weeks ago on 28 September. The suspension was based on an order by a Bengaluru court after Himalaya Wellness Company alleged that he used his X account to defame their company.

While this was based on a court direction, earlier in April, the account of Revant Himatsingka, popularly known as @FoodPharmer, who took on Bournvita over their alleged misinformation in ingredients, also faced suspension of account.