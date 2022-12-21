Benefits of Sunbathing in Winters

Helps manage blood pressure: According to PubMed Central, sunbathing can help manage hypertension and it can be extremely beneficial for people suffering from high blood pressure. Sunbathing triggers the nitric oxide present in the skin's top layer which promotes the enlargement of the blood arteries further enhancing blood circulation. This helps in controlling the rise in blood pressure.

Helps promote better sleep patterns: Moderate exposure to sunlight helps trigger the production of the hormone melatonin which is essential for better sleep since it is responsible for promoting better sleep patterns. Research has proved that getting an hour of natural light in the first half of the day helps improve your sleep since sunlight controls your circadian rhythm.

Helps Fight Depression: Sunlight has proved to help reduce the seriousness of depression since winters can be challenging for depression patients and more people suffer from seasonal depression in winter. According to US NIH, spending enough time in the sun can help manage depressive symptoms by promoting the production of the hormone serotonin, responsible for better mood and feelings of calmness.

Helps Maintain Vitamin D levels in the body: According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, a daily allowance of vitamin D can be obtained naturally if you expose yourself to the early morning sun. is one of the major advantages of making use of the early morning sun. Vitamin D is essential for protecting the body from a variety of illnesses and infections including the flu. It also promotes healthy bones and teeth. You should know that vitamin D is produced by the human body in reaction to sun exposure.

Helps Prevent Cancer: According to NCBI, sunlight triggers the production of vitamin D as mentioned before and this nutrient reduces the risk of breast, colon, prostate, and lung cancers. Intense levels of vitamin D are produced by human skin when exposed to the sun. Therefore, it is essential to spend time in the sun each day without putting any lotion or oil on the skin if you wish to prevent certain cancers.