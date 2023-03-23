FAQ: US Allows Tourists To Apply for Jobs, Give Interviews: What’s the New Rule?

What are the new rules? What has the Citizenship and Immigration Service said? The Quint answers your FAQs.
After a welcome change in the rules on Wednesday, 23 March, an individual travelling to the United States on a business or tourist visa can apply for new jobs and further appear in interviews.
These visas include B-1, and B-2, a federal agency said, while simultaneously asking prospective employees to change their visa status before starting a new job.
What is the change?
The B-1 visa status is for a visitor coming temporarily to the United States for short-term business. Meanwhile, the B-2 status is generally for pleasure or medical treatment.
The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said that non-immigrant workers who are laid off incorrectly assume they are left with no option other than to leave the US.
However, the agency clarified that if a non-immigrant worker's employment is terminated, voluntarily or involuntarily, and they take up one of several mentioned actions to try and stay in the US, they can exceed the 60-day deadline to depart.
According to the USICS, these actions include:
Filing an application for a change of non-immigrant status
Filing an application for adjustment of status
Filing an application for a “compelling circumstances” employment authorisation document
Being the beneficiary of a non-frivolous petition to change employer.
How does this change the job search for non-immigrants?
The USICS said that searching for employment and interviewing for a position are “permissible B-1 or B-2 activities.”
“Many people have asked if they can look for a new job while in B-1 or B-2 status. The answer is, yes,” it said.
"Alternatively, if the change of status request is denied or the petition for new employment requested consular or port of entry notification, the individual must depart the US and be admitted in an employment-authorised classification before beginning the new employment," the USCIS said.
