Did Bharat Biotech Follow Covaxin Clinical Protocols in Bhopal?

On Sunday, 3 January, Covaxin became India's first indigenously produced vaccine against the novel coronavirus to get 'emergency approval in public health interest in clinical trial mode.’
The vaccine is jointly made by Bharat Biotech, Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Virology.
Several media outlets in January 2021 reported on the vaccine’s clinical trial at People’s Hospital Bhopal, one of the several sites were phase 3 trials are taking place.
There has been one death and several participants have reported illnesses at this site.
Why are there fears of ethical breaches in the clinical trial and what does it mean for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin?
