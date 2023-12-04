Diabetes Diet: 7 Tips For Diabetes-Friendly Cooking

According to Annie Mattilda R, Sr Nutritionist and Head of R&D at Sugarfit, here are a few tips and tricks people need to follow while preparing food for diabetic patients.

1. Choose Whole Foods - When it comes to diabetes management, whole foods can be a boon for blood sugar. Opt for pulses, legumes, fresh vegetables, and lean meats instead of processed foods like ready-to-eat or ready-to-prepare foods, as they can affect the glycemic index of the food and may lead to higher glucose spikes.

2. Choose Healthy Cooking Methods: Selecting the right cooking methods is just as crucial as making healthy food choices. The cooking techniques we use have a significant impact on the digestibility, nutritional value, and glycemic index of the meals. Methods such as steaming, grilling, boiling, baking, and sautéing with healthy oils can help minimize nutrient loss in the food while enhancing taste and digestibility. Opting for these methods can contribute to better glycemic responses and aid in managing diabetes.

3. Every meal should include vegetables and protein: Returning to the concept of a balanced meal, it's important to fill 50% of your plate with veggies, allocate 25% for protein, and reserve the remaining 25% for grains or starchy vegetables. Regardless of the cooking method, this combination should be used consistently for all meals. To simplify this, one-pot cooking methods can be employed, allowing you to prepare dishes like biryani, khichdi, and pulao with an abundance of vegetables and protein sources such as paneer, soya chunks, eggs, or lean meat.