Diabetes Diet: 5 Fruits That Are Healthy For Diabetic Patients

Berries like blueberries, strawberries, or any other berries are safe for consumption. According to the ADA, they're a diabetes superfood since they are packed with antioxidants and fiber. One cup of fresh blueberries has 84 calories and 21 grams (g) of carbohydrates. You can try berries with plain nonfat yogurt as a great dessert or a diabetic-friendly breakfast.

Tart cherries have anti-inflammatory properties due to their high levels of antioxidants that help them provide protection against various diseases including heart disease and cancer. Canned cherries may have extra added sugar but dried cherries without added sugar are a healthy option.

Peaches are a treat for people suffering from diabetes. One medium peach contains 59 calories and 14 g of carbohydrates (USDA). It is also rich in vitamin C and potassium. Vitamin C helps blood vessels and cartilage in the body’s healing process whereas potassium acts as an electrolyte to normalize the fluid levels in our cells.

Apricots can be a wonderful addition to your diabetes meal plan. One apricot has 17 calories and 4 g of carbohydrates. Four small apricots provide 134 micrograms (mcg) of your daily vitamin A requirement. Vitamin A helps improve vision and immunity. It is also a good source of fiber.

Oranges have the maximum amount of vitamin C you need in a day (63 mg). They have 16 g of carbohydrates and 65 calories, one medium orange contains folate (24 mcg) that helps in the formation of red blood cells and potassium (238 mg) that helps normalize blood pressure.