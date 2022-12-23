Stinging Evidence: Dengue Numbers in Delhi Show Climate Crisis in Action

The national capital is struggling to fight dengue.
Delhi and many parts of North India, along with the coastal regions have seen vector borne disease like dengue, chikungunya and malaria becoming endemic over the past few decades.
Multiple interventions, public awareness drives and enhanced health infrastructure have all played a role in trying to ensure its control. But these mitigation strategies aside, a critical underpinning of the causality is the contribution of climate change.
A study of the official number of dengue cases in India by the Union Ministry for Health & Family Welfare’s nodal agency, the National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control agency (NVBDCP), makes for indicative reading. Since 2017, the number of cases of dengue have shown an uneven pattern of prevalence.
However, 2021 witnessed the highest number of cases since 2017 and the data till 31 October 2022 shows that this year will broadly match the 2021 numbers.
The primary vectors that transmit the disease are Aedes aegypti mosquitoes.
Within the states reporting their respective numbers, a telling pattern is revealed from hill states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir. Compared to 2017, all these states have reported a staggeringly high number of cases of dengue till October of this year.
Additionally, better surveillance and reporting mechanisms can all be logically assumed to contribute to this higher reporting.
However, much of the data for the aforementioned states and for others does not give the full picture.
Outbreaks of dengue and similar vector-borne diseases like chikungunya were hitherto associated with the monsoons and rain patterns which led to increased breeding and prevalence of conducive conditions for the vector.
Changing weather patterns, most notably a shift in patterns and intensity of rains and higher temperatures well into the traditional winter months in north India, have meant that the climatic suitability of dengue has increased.
As per 2022 report by The Lancet Countdown on health and climate change, the climatic suitability for the transmission of dengue increased by 11.5 percent for Aedes aegypti and 12 percent for Aedes albopictus from 1951–60 to 2012–21 globally.
The report further attributes climate change, urbanisation and increased movement of people and goods as contributory factors in the shift. Most notable among the attributes within the climate change milieu has been rising temperatures.
Climate Change is a reality that cannot be ignored anymore- it is impacting our health more, day by day.
Layer this data with the intense heat waves witnessed in North India during the summer, and the warmer winters, the reason for the current dengue outbreak becomes self-evident.
The expanding geographic spread, increased climatic suitability owing to warmer temperatures and the rise in reported numbers should all be clarion calls for a concerted response. Steps to increase surveillance and provide regulatory teeth on reporting are important to help assess the actual prevalence and change in patterns.
The 2021 notification helps in this regard and therefore the 2022 disease numbers should serve as the factual current state.
Steps towards mitigation, which include increasing the number of labs testing for vector borne disease and strengthening response institutions like health centers and hospitals will help alleviate the impact of the disease.
Rigorous testing has to be followed by community inspections to keep a check in areas with high number of dengue cases.
But beyond that, the Government will need to create better forecasting tools that can act as actionable intelligence for health services to respond to.
Retrospective data collection is critical, but real-time information can help build healthcare resiliency against these changing disease vectors.
Sequential disease preparedness, where diseases of the summer follow those of the winter seem to be a thing of the past. With persistent air pollution, warmer temperatures, more intense cold-heat waves and erratic rains, our systemic response will need to have adequate resources to manage all of these concurrently.
Therefore, the need for better data, predictive capabilities, and a risk mitigation and response for each unit of the health system has become a necessity.
However, the real shift needs to be in mindsets in our approach towards climate change and its impact on human health.
The climate crisis is many ways a health crisis. Every aspect of our changing climate will, and is, impacting human health. This paradigm shift needs adequate amplification from governments, policymakers, doctors, and civil society.
Dengue is only an indication of a changing pattern of diseases that are attributable to climate change.
The real sting lies in that reality.
(Dr Karan Thakur is a healthcare administrator and heads sustainability initiatives at Apollo Hospitals. He tweets @karanthakur. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)
