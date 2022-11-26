Dogs Can Get Dementia Too: How To Recognize Sign & Care For Ageing Pets

Dementia is most often associated with the elderly, but did you know your pets are susceptible to this neurodegenerative disorder too?

Dementia refers to a group of conditions associated with deteriorating brain function. It can include memory loss, impaired judgment, and other changes in the body and mind.

Not much is known about what causes dementia in humans, and how one can prevent or even treat it. However, even less is known about Dementia in dogs, known as Canine Cognitive Dysfunction (CCD).